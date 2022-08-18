Mississippi leads in teenage fatalities in car accidents

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA)- The trend of rising traffic deaths is continuing into 2022. But, Mississippi is the leader in some areas.
Mississippi currently a leader in teenage deaths in car accidents.
Roadway deaths across the U.S. rose seven percent, which is an estimated 9,560 people. The national highway traffic safety administration says that’s the highest number for a first quarter in two decades.
Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee with Mississippi Highway Patrol says this trend most likely started from a surge in travel due to covid-19. He stressed that if more people wore their seat belt these numbers would improve.
"Here in Mississippi of course we have led the nation in teen fatalities, or eighteen and under fatalities. We are working on that daily with different programs, the drive campaign that we do in schools,” McGee said. “All different type programs that we do trying to get into these high schools and talking to young people about making sure they wear that seat belt, putting that cell phone down, and we don’t condone drinking, but we do know that it goes on and if you do drink get a designated driver.”
“It’s just when you go to those it’s just really heart breaking, because no matter who it is, adult, child, it’s just really hard to go to the family and tell them their loved one is lost or gone,” says McGee.
It’s important to be cautious while driving. Mississippi Highway Patrol advises drivers to put down their phone, wear their seat belts, and not to get behind the wheel after drinking.