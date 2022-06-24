Mississippi leadership reacts to Roe v. Wade decision; ACLU rebukes

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The state of Mississippi played a big role in the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court voted on Friday to overturn the landmark ruling, eliminating the constitutional right to obtain an abortion.

“The decision came in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a challenge to a Mississippi law, passed in 2018, that bans virtually all abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy,” SCOTUSBlog.com reporter Amy Howe reported on Friday.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statement on Friday praising the Supreme Court’s decision.

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., issued the following statement.

“This is a momentous day for our nation, and Mississippi led the charge. This decision is an answered prayer, marking the beginning of the next chapter in our fight to protect the unborn,” Wicker said. “The Court’s ruling confirms what many legal experts have known for decades – that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided and the power to set abortion policy should rest with the people and their elected representatives.”

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., issued the following statement.

“Roe v. Wade has been a terrible stain on our nation for too long. I am grateful to God for His divine guidance in the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs.

“By effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, the United States will step away from the notion that aborting a baby must be allowed on-demand and up until the birth. Today, the Dobbs decision stands as an affirmation that states can take actions to protect both the preborn and their mothers.

“The decision does not outlaw abortion, as some pro-abortionists contend. But it is a significant departure from Roe in that the people, through their elected leaders, will guide how each state approaches abortion, rather than a nationwide policy set by unelected judges. As we move forward as a nation, I believe greater attention should be paid to the needs of pregnant women and their babies.

“I am so very proud that Mississippi has had a leading role in overturning Roe v. Wade, and I will continue to pray for God’s guidance over the Supreme Court and all policymakers who will now take up the abortion issue across the country.”

The ACLU of Mississippi issued the following statement in a series of social media posts on Friday.

“The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. This ruling will upend nearly 50 years of abortion rights across the country.

While abortion is still legal today in Mississippi, politicians have passed what is known as a trigger law. The 2007 law is designed to ban nearly all abortions, and will go into effect 10 days after the Attorney General certifies the decision issued by the SCOTUS.

After today’s decision, Mississippi politicians are getting ready to turn back the clock nearly 50 years on our fundamental rights and force women and everyone who can become pregnant into a second-class status, putting Mississippi on the wrong side of history, once again.

Forcing someone to carry a pregnancy against their will has life-altering consequences, including:

-enduring serious health risks

-making it harder to escape poverty

-derailing their education and career plans

-making it more difficult to leave an abusive partner.

Today’s ruling will also have deadly consequences, with the harm falling hardest on Black women and other people of color who already face a severe maternal mortality crisis in Mississippi.”