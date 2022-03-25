Mississippi lawmaker says bill aims to fight illegal drug manufacturing

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - State Rep. Sam Creekmore, a Republican from Union County, said a bill in the state legislature will go a long way in helping law enforcement fight illegal drug manufacturing in Mississippi.
He said a bill called the Victoria Huggins Mississippi Pill Press Act of 2022 is in a conference committee, right now.
It would make pill presses illegal unless registered with the state.
He said lawmakers will add another requirement to the bill as well.
"We also added to it a drug education aspect where we are going to be teaching the effects of fentanyl and drug abuse and mental health in this bill."
Creekmore believes the state legislature will pass the bill.