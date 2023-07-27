Mississippi kindergartners improved scores but still reaching for pre-pandemic levels

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi’s kindergarten readiness level has improved but has not reached pre-pandemic levels.
That's according to the Mississippi Department of Education's latest report published Thursday.
Kindergarteners and pre-K students take a Kindergarten Readiness Assessment in the fall and spring of each school year.
In fall 2022, 34.9% of kindergarteners scored kindergarten ready. When they were retested in spring 2023, 61.4% met the end-of-year target score. The score was 57.7% in spring 2022 and 65.6% in spring 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
For pre-K students in MDE’s Early Learning Collaboratives (ELC), 64.8% met the end-of-year target score in spring 2023. That score was 65.1% in spring 2022 and 76.9% in spring 2019 before the pandemic.
For pre-K students in other public pre-K programs, 64.5% met the end-of-year target score in spring 2023. That score was 61.5% in spring 2022 and 69.3% in spring 2019.
According to MDE, "The slight decrease in achievement among ELCs this year could be attributed to the onboarding of a record number of 12 new ELCs with a total of 5,119 students tested for the 2022-23 school year compared to 2,755 students tested in spring 2022. The number of students tested in other pre-K programs dropped to 4,914 in spring 2023 from 6,112 in spring 2022. The MDE gives coaching support to pre-K teachers in ELCs to bolster achievement. The coaches help teachers develop a professional learning plan that will include strategies so more students succeed."
Open this link to view results from the Fall 2022 Kindergarten Readiness Assessment.
Open this link to view results from the Spring 2023 Kindergarten Readiness Assessment.
Open this link to view results from the Fall 2022 Pre-Kindergarten Assessment for Early Learning Collaboratives and Other Public Pre-K Classrooms.
Open this link to view results from the Spring 2023 Pre-Kindergarten Assessment for Early Learning Collaboratives and Other Public Pre-K Classrooms.