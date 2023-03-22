Mississippi investigating officer-involved shooting in Southaven; one arrest made

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The state is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Southaven.
The situation began Wednesday shortly after midnight when Southaven Police chased after a stolen car.
During the chase, one person got out of the car, tried to steal another vehicle, then opened fire at the officer, according to Southaven Police.
The officer returned fire but the individual ran away.
Three people escaped in the first car, according to police, and officers chased the vehicle into Memphis, Tennessee.
At least one person inside the car shot at officers during the chase; however, the vehicle managed to get away, according to police.
Law enforcement made one arrest at approximately 9:00. They arrested Travion Hollomon, 20, and charged him with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. He also faces additional felonies.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said no officers were injured.