Mississippi governor signs teacher pay raise bill

  • Updated
Tate Reeves signs teacher pay raise bill on March 31, 2022

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signs the largest teacher pay raise in the state's history. Photo Date: March 31, 2022.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The largest teacher pay raise in Mississippi’s history is final.

Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 530 Thursday afternoon. The bill raises the average teacher salary by $5,140, and assistant teachers receive a $2,000 raise.

This makes Mississippi more competitive across the South and the nation in attracting and retaining educators.

“I am hopeful that this teacher pay raise will be one that will attract more quality educators and equally as important, if not more important, retain the amazing ones that we have right now,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright said.

The raise goes into effect with the 2022-2023 school year.

