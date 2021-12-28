You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mississippi governor provides stipulation for medical marijuana bill

  • Updated
  • 0
Reeves touts conservative talking points in budget pitch

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announces a plan to fight crime in Jackson. Photo Date: July 14, 2021.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves laid out what it’ll take for him to sign a medical marijuana bill.

He shared his thoughts on social media Tuesday morning in a lengthy post.

“I’ve repeatedly told the members of the Legislature that I am willing to sign a bill that is truly medical marijuana,” he stated. “One that has reasonable restrictions to ensure that it doesn’t have an adverse effect on Mississippi’s economy. One that has reasonable restrictions to ensure that it doesn’t disrupt Mississippi families. A program that helps those Mississippians who truly need it for an illness.”

Open this link to read his full statement.

In November 2020, Mississippi voters approved an initiative to create a medical marijuana program.

However, the state Supreme Court overturned the initiative in May on a technicality.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you