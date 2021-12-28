Mississippi governor provides stipulation for medical marijuana bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves laid out what it’ll take for him to sign a medical marijuana bill.

He shared his thoughts on social media Tuesday morning in a lengthy post.

“I’ve repeatedly told the members of the Legislature that I am willing to sign a bill that is truly medical marijuana,” he stated. “One that has reasonable restrictions to ensure that it doesn’t have an adverse effect on Mississippi’s economy. One that has reasonable restrictions to ensure that it doesn’t disrupt Mississippi families. A program that helps those Mississippians who truly need it for an illness.”

Open this link to read his full statement.

In November 2020, Mississippi voters approved an initiative to create a medical marijuana program.

However, the state Supreme Court overturned the initiative in May on a technicality.