Mississippi governor bans TikTok from government devices

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi’s governor issued an order Wednesday afternoon banning TikTok from all state-issued government devices and the state’s network.
“It’s no secret that the Chinese Communist Party is actively trying to steal U.S. intellectual property and Americans’ personal information,” Gov. Tate Reeves stated. “It’s a major threat to our national security and critical infrastructure, costs the U.S. economy hundreds of billions annually, and jeopardizes American jobs.”
He continued, “Mississippi isn’t going to sit around waiting for the Chinese Communist Party to steal our state government data, and that’s why I issued this directive. It will help us better protect our state’s sensitive information and critical infrastructure.”
A China-based company owns the popular mobile app.
State employees have to remove, delete and uninstall TikTok from state-issued devices no later than Jan. 31.