Mississippi farmers are feeling the pinch of inflation and rising gas prices

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - We are all feeling the pinch of inflation and rising gas prices; that's especially true for Mississippi farmers.
On top of gas prices, some are also paying more for fertilizer and other products.
"Our biggest problem is fertilizer which has gone from 350 to 950 [dollars] a ton,” Clay County Co-Op Manager John Elliott.
He’s had to raise prices inside the store.
"Our imports have been shut off from Ukraine, Russia, and China," he explains.
Extension agent B.J. McClenton said farmers will need to make tough decisions.
"They [farmers] still got to grow these cattle, but they got to figure out the cheapest most economical way to do it,” McClenton said. “And that might just be by cutting out some of their input cost."
The price for feed increased 20 percent within the last few weeks, Elliott said.
Farmers outside of Clay County have been calling the store each day, Elliot said, hoping to find cheaper prices.