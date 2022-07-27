Mississippi expects to see more Monkeypox cases; reported first this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers spoke Wednesday with the media about Mississippi’s first confirmed case of Monkeypox.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the first case on Monday, July 25 but did not indicate where the patient lives.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Byers confirmed the patient contracted the infection outside the state of Mississippi but provided no further details.

Byers said the MSDH expects more cases of Monkeypox to surface.

As of Wednesday, there have been 3,591 cases of Monkeypox in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox."

