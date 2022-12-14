Mississippi executes Thomas Loden Jr.

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - The State of Mississippi successfully executed convicted murderer Thomas Loden Jr. by lethal injection on Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary.
According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the execution process began at 6 p.m. and Loden was pronounced dead twelve minutes later.
Loden was executed for the 2000 murder of Leesa Marie Gray, 16, in Itawamba County.
The Associated Press reported the following:
"Loden wore a red prison jumpsuit and was covered by a white sheet during the execution. Brown leather straps held him down on a gurney.
Before the injection started, Loden said he was 'deeply remorseful.'
'For the past 20 years, I’ve tried to do a good deed every single day to make up for the life I took from this world,' Loden said. 'If today brings you nothing else, I hope you get peace and closure.'
He concluded his last words by saying 'I love you' in Japanese, officials said."