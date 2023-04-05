Mississippi Department of Public Safety is serving meals in Amory

MONROE COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety cook team will be serving meals to law enforcement and residents in Amory.
Breakfast will be served at 6 am. Lunch will be served at 11 am. Dinner will be served at 6 pm.
The cook team will be set up at the Piggly Wiggly parking lot. The address is 111 MS Hwy 6. They will be here until today.
Mike Griffin who is a member of the cook support teams says, "We're just all about helping people that are uh in disaster. Helping them get back on their feet, feeding the people and making sure people have meals to eat."
Now make sure you stop by and grab a hot meal. These guys have worked hard to provide some aid and want to lend a helping hand.