Mississippi Department of Education invalidates 934 test results because of irregularities

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced Wednesday it has invalidated the spring test results of 934 students.
This comes as the result of an investigation into testing irregularities at the following schools:
- Nichols Middle School in the Canton Public School District
- Boyd Elementary School in the Greenville Public School District
- Simmons junior high and high schools in the Hollandale School District
- Dawson Elementary, Lester Elementary, Marshall Elementary, McLeod Elementary, Peeples Middle, Wilkins Elementary and Lanier High School, all in the Jackson Public School District
- Wilkinson County High School in the Wilkinson County School District
"Most tests were invalidated because of an extremely high level of similar responses and/or instances of wrong-to-right answer changes," according to MDE. "The probability of the detected irregularities occurring under normal testing conditions is 1 in 1 quintillion, or 1 billion multiplied by 1 billion. The systemic scope of the irregularities indicates violations of test security."
MDE had the school districts conduct internal investigations.
Administrators in Canton and Jackson determined 57 educators, administrators and staff violated test security rules, according to MDE.
Administrators in Greenville, Hollandale and Wilkinson County did not identify anyone who broke rules, according to MDE.
High school students with invalidated test results will have to retake the exams because the tests are required for graduation.
MDE is sending letters to parents.