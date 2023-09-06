Mississippi Department of Education invalidates 934 test results because of irregularities

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE...CHICKASAW...NORTHEASTERN CALHOUN...
PONTOTOC...UNION...ITAWAMBA...LEE...SOUTHEASTERN TIPPAH...
NORTHWESTERN MONROE...SOUTHWESTERN TISHOMINGO AND PRENTISS
COUNTIES...

At 705 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Jumpertown to near Blair to Houlka, moving
southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Tupelo, Booneville, New Albany, Amory, Pontotoc, Aberdeen, Fulton,
Houston, Baldwyn, Verona, Okolona, Trace State Park, Tombigbee State
Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Shannon, Plantersville, Mantachie, Ecru and
Jumpertown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
672 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN EAST ARKANSAS

LEE                   PHILLIPS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                CALHOUN
CHICKASAW             COAHOMA               ITAWAMBA
LAFAYETTE             LEE                   MARSHALL
MONROE                PANOLA                PONTOTOC
PRENTISS              QUITMAN               TALLAHATCHIE
TATE                  TIPPAH                TISHOMINGO
TUNICA                UNION                 YALOBUSHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BATESVILLE,
BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE,
COFFEEVILLE, CORINTH, FULTON, HELENA, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON,
IUKA, MARIANNA, MARKS, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PONTOTOC,
RIPLEY MS, SENATOBIA, TUNICA, TUPELO, WATER VALLEY,
AND WEST HELENA.

Mississippi Department of Education invalidates 934 test results because of irregularities

  • Updated
  • 0
exam, test, school, education

Photo Date: August 18, 2018. Credit: Pixabay. License Link.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced Wednesday it has invalidated the spring test results of 934 students.

This comes as the result of an investigation into testing irregularities at the following schools:

  • Nichols Middle School in the Canton Public School District
  • Boyd Elementary School in the Greenville Public School District
  • Simmons junior high and high schools in the Hollandale School District
  • Dawson Elementary, Lester Elementary, Marshall Elementary, McLeod Elementary, Peeples Middle, Wilkins Elementary and Lanier High School, all in the Jackson Public School District
  • Wilkinson County High School in the Wilkinson County School District

"Most tests were invalidated because of an extremely high level of similar responses and/or instances of wrong-to-right answer changes," according to MDE. "The probability of the detected irregularities occurring under normal testing conditions is 1 in 1 quintillion, or 1 billion multiplied by 1 billion. The systemic scope of the irregularities indicates violations of test security."

MDE had the school districts conduct internal investigations.

Administrators in Canton and Jackson determined 57 educators, administrators and staff violated test security rules, according to MDE.

Administrators in Greenville, Hollandale and Wilkinson County did not identify anyone who broke rules, according to MDE.

High school students with invalidated test results will have to retake the exams because the tests are required for graduation.

MDE is sending letters to parents.

