Mississippi Credit Union promotes financial literacy to high school students

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Students who learn how to handle money early could earn them a better financial future.
The Mississippi Credit Union Association is promoting financial literacy to high school students through a program called "Reality Fair."
Nearly 400 students from Houston High School and the Career and Technology Education Center learned first-hand about the financial challenges they may face as adults.
Students practiced by making household budgets and more.
They also spun the “wheel of reality” to receive one of life’s surprises, such as an unexpected cash gift or the expense of a flat tire.
The goal of the exercise was to create a successful budget based on their chosen careers and not spend more than they earn.