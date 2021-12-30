Mississippi chief justice extends usage of COVID-19 safeguards

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi’s chief justice issued an emergency order on Thursday, Dec. 30 regarding COVID-19 in courts.
The order issued by Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph extends the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts.
It also gives judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Jan. 14, 2022.
Judges who preside over drug intervention courts also are authorized to modify scheduling of drug testing and home supervision of participants.
"Unfortunately, circumstances continue to deteriorate," Randolph said. "In addition to the Delta variant of COVID-19, our State now faces the Omicron variant, which accounts for more than 60 % of the new reported cases, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. These variants are more contagious and spreading multiple times faster than the original strains. As of December 14, 2021, there were 575 new COVID-19 confirmed infections in Mississippi. Approximately two weeks later, the number of confirmed cases increased more than eightfold, to 4,885 cases. The Mississippi Department of Health reports that number includes over 4,700 persons who were not vaccinated, representing 97 % of the new cases.”