Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance hosts education seminar in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Facts and Snacks Seminar ran from 4:00 to 7:00 on Monday, September 19, and aimed to educate and inform potential and existing medical cannabis patients in Mississippi.
Angie Calhoun is the founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, an organization founded in 2021 and based out of Jackson.
She said her main priority with the MCPA and the Fact and Snacks Seminar is to unite patients with practitioners and the Mississippi Department of Health, to educate and inform patients on the proposed benefits of medical cannabis and the potential for negative side effects, and to promote the improvement and sustainment of the program in the State.
"It's just imperative that we have a program that works for the patients of Mississippi," Calhoun said. "And so we encourage everyone from the dispensary to the patients to the practitioners...to - let's work together to make a wonderful program that will be the gold standard for the entire country to look at...and that can be done right here in Mississippi."
You can find more info about the MCPA at www.mscannapatient.com.