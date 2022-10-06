Mississippi businesses recruited to curb human trafficking

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A big announcement from the Secretary of State's Office will pave the way for Mississippi businesses to assist in cracking down on human trafficking.
Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson announced the creation of a new program called MBAT (Mississippi Businesses Against Trafficking).
Its creation is welcome news to people like Rhonda Ryan, the founder of One Breath Street Ministry — a crisis center for sexually exploited woman in the state of Mississippi.
"I think that the more that we know, the more awareness we have and the more help that we have,” she said. “That eyes are opened and we can eradicate."
MBAT will consist of employee training for involved businesses in the form or educational videos and materials.
The goal is to show people how to recognize signs of potential human trafficking and what to do and what not to do if they see something suspicious.
Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the help of local businesses will only make his department stronger.
"Yeah, businesses helping the police is what we call a force multiplier. Instead of one officer out there with two eyes, now we've got a hundred eyes out there looking for signs of sex-trafficking and sexual abuse."
While it is the end goal, getting victims out of human-trafficking and into a safe environment is only half the battle. That’s something Ryan has learned through her ministry.
"There was once a time when I was just so passionate about getting the women off the street and you know, a part of any ministry that is trafficking — eradication is part of that. And I realized quickly that awareness and the more people that know about it — that's where the eradication comes from. So this is beautiful. I'm really excited about it."
Ryan said she's seen about 20 women rescued from sex-trafficking since One Breath was started two years ago, but said some women just aren't ready to leave even when they reach out.
Watson said he wants to see every business in Mississippi become an MBAT partner. Some businesses that have already joined include a number of Mississippi hotels, massage parlors, gas stations, and even the Minor League Baseball team Mississippi Braves.