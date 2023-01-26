Mississippi bill aims to recruit volunteer firefighters

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters in the Magnolia State are hoping to find new ways to bring in more recruits to their volunteer ranks.
"The volunteer fire service not only in Mississippi is suffering, it's suffering nationwide," New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said.
Whiteside is also the vice president at large for the Mississippi Firefighters Association.
He said one of the big reasons departments can't get volunteers is a lack of benefits and financial incentives, but that could soon change.
A new bill by state lawmakers might be exactly what it takes to recruit new volunteer firefighters and keep them from leaving.
"It's time for the state to step up and say, 'Volunteers, we appreciate your service. We appreciate what you do. We appreciate you risking your lives on a daily basis. So, in turn, we're going to show our appreciation with the LOSAP,' which is the Length of Service Award Program."
LOSAP rewards volunteer firefighters for work that many of them are already doing. They'll get points for things like training, station duties and attending meetings.
And those points will qualify them for $500 every year and a retirement bonus of $10,000 with interest after 20 years of service.
New Albany resident Carol Sadler said her father was a volunteer firefighter and said the bill has her seal of approval.
"I think it would be reasonable to have some encouragement so you could get more firefighters for sure," she said.
The LOSAP bill still has to get past the Mississippi Senate before it becomes a law.