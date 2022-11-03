Mississippi, Alabama voters head to the polls Tuesday

(WTVA) — On November 8, Americans will cast their ballots in the midterm elections.
Although there is no presidential race this year, all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives will be on the ballot along with one-third of the U.S. Senate.
Neither U.S. Senator Roger Wicker nor U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is on the ballot for this election, but they are encouraging all Mississippians to vote.
Alabama voters must decide next week who should replace retiring U.S. Senator Richard Shelby.
In-person absentee voting in Mississippi will end Saturday at noon.
This is the last day for Alabama voters to apply in person for an absentee ballot.
Those ballots must be hand delivered before noon Monday.