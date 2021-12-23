You are the owner of this article.
Mississippi Airports Association elects local airport leadership to serve in 2022

Mississippi Airports Association (MAA)

Source: Mississippi Airports Association/Facebook

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Airports Association (MAA) recently elected officers and board members for 2022.

Newly elected members include Matt Dowell of the Golden Triangle Regional Airport in Columbus.

Re-elected or continuing board members include Mike Forster of the Louisville-Winston County Airport and Wes Kirkpatrick of the Monroe County Airport near Aberdeen.

Kirkpatrick will also serve as secretary, Forster as treasurer and Dowell as assistant treasurer.

The MAA’s purpose is to promote aviation and airport interests. Members include individuals involved in airport management as well as consultants, business people and representatives from government aviation agencies.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

