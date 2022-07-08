Mississippi AG must respond to abortion clinic's appeal by July 25

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has until July 25 to respond to an appeal from Mississippi’s only abortion clinic.
Jackson Women's Health Organization filed an appeal on Thursday, July 7 asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to suspend enforcement of the state’s near-total ban on abortions.
The ban went into effect on Thursday making abortions illegal except in the instance of rape or to save the mother’s life.
As a result of the ban, the clinic was forced to close on Wednesday.