 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values near or above 110 degrees.

* WHERE...Entire Mid-South.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Mississippi AG must respond to abortion clinic's appeal by July 25

  • Updated
  • 0
Pro-choice supporters outside Mississippi's only abortion clinic in Jackson, Mississippi.

Pro-choice supporters outside Mississippi's only abortion clinic in Jackson, Mississippi. Photo Date: July 7, 2022. Source: WLBT.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has until July 25 to respond to an appeal from Mississippi’s only abortion clinic.

Jackson Women's Health Organization filed an appeal on Thursday, July 7 asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to suspend enforcement of the state’s near-total ban on abortions.

The ban went into effect on Thursday making abortions illegal except in the instance of rape or to save the mother’s life.

As a result of the ban, the clinic was forced to close on Wednesday.

Download PDF July 8, 2022 MS Supreme Court decision

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you