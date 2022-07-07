Mississippi abortion clinic files appeal to reopen next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state’s only abortion clinic has filed an appeal with the Mississippi Supreme Court asking it to take steps to allow it to reopen next week.

Jackson Women's Health Organization is asking the court to suspend enforcement of Mississippi’s near-total ban on abortions.

The clinic closed on Wednesday, July 6 ahead of the state’s trigger law which went into effect on Thursday, July 7.

The trigger law is an almost total ban on abortions except in the instance of rape or to save the mother’s life.

A chancery court judge in Hinds County denied the clinic’s attempt on Tuesday to block the state’s trigger law.