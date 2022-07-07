 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values above 110.

* WHERE...Entire Mid-South.

* WHEN...Until midnight CDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Mississippi abortion clinic files appeal to reopen next week

Abortion clinic in Jackson, Mississippi

Protests outside the Jackson abortion clinic in Mississippi. Credit: NBC. Photo Date: June 25, 2022.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state’s only abortion clinic has filed an appeal with the Mississippi Supreme Court asking it to take steps to allow it to reopen next week.

Jackson Women's Health Organization is asking the court to suspend enforcement of Mississippi’s near-total ban on abortions.

The clinic closed on Wednesday, July 6 ahead of the state’s trigger law which went into effect on Thursday, July 7.

The trigger law is an almost total ban on abortions except in the instance of rape or to save the mother’s life.

A chancery court judge in Hinds County denied the clinic’s attempt on Tuesday to block the state’s trigger law.

