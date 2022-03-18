Missionaries flee back to Mississippi from Ukraine; now they’re helping those back home

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - As people leave Ukraine during the Russian invasion, missionary and refugee Regina Kyrylova said her family is going in all different directions.
In her case, she and her daughters came back to Mississippi, but her Ukrainian husband can't leave the country — for now.
"My husband bought us a one-way ticket, so we don't know when we will be able to return to Odessa," Kyrylova said.
She and her parents, Ray and Pam Trantham, are missionaries who moved to Odessa, Ukraine, 27 years ago.
"I realized this was the greatest opportunity in my lifetime; this was the kind of thing that I wanted to work in," Ray Trantham said.
Their mission was to work with the First Protestant Bible College in the former Soviet Union. They teach in the Russian-speaking Ukrainian Bible College.
They train local individuals to do the mission work in their own areas. They do this through sports, women's clinics and more.
"Our mission is to introduce Jesus Christ to children and families of Ukraine."
Their number one goal since the fighting broke out is to raise support for the Ukrainians whom they worked with in order to keep them safe.
They're paying for the transportation for individuals who plan to evacuate, including gas.
For those who shelter in, they're paying for food and resources.
He said many people don't have the money to stock up on food.
The Tranthams returned to the United States right before Christmas. They did not see the fighting; they did see the movement of troops. Kyrylova was there when the fighting began.
Kyrylova is an OB-GYN at a women's clinic. She and her husband Sasha have two daughters.
Because Sasha is of military age, he can't leave the country right now. He hasn't been drafted, but none of the men are allowed to leave while Ukraine is under Marshall law.
He said there are no flights in or out of Ukraine.
A week before the conflict started, Kyrylova said her husband was afraid for their family's safety. She took her daughters and drove 10 hours to western Ukraine.
Exactly one week later, the fighting started in many major cities.
"The place that we were staying in western Ukraine was located beside an airport that was not actively being used," she explained. "And so, we woke up on Saturday morning very early to the airport being bombed."
"At that time, the lines to evacuate the country, especially in the cars, were very, very long, and waits could be between 24 to 48 hours."
She said they decided the best option was to evacuate at the Romanian border.
"A friend took us to the Romanian border, and the line was over six miles long to get to the border; and so we stopped our car, left it on the side of the road, and walked with my two daughters six miles to the Romanian border."
She said they stood at the border for hours in freezing temperatures. When they got across, they had friends waiting for them who took them in. They later caught a flight to the United States.
"Many, many people were saying goodbye to their husbands and fathers there at the border, and they were walking into the unknown. They had no idea what they were walking in to," she added.
Her husband said he constantly hears the air raid sirens. He sent Regina a picture of tank barriers on the main road, two blocks from their house.
She gets to talk to him over the phone often. He said there have been several explosions, including an explosion of a military base right outside the city. He's been able to stay in their home’s basement.
In the meantime, Regina's staying with her sister and enrolling her daughters in school. Her husband said they'll stay in America until at least fall.
"It has made me feel a little guilty that I can go to sleep and not hear the sirens or the artillery fire; but I know that first priority was to get the kids out and safe," Kyrylova said, "And because we are out and safe, my husband can volunteer and help troops out in Odessa."
The family explained that to Ukrainians, the war didn't start when Russia invaded. Instead, they said it started eight years ago when Russia annexed Crimea.
They said that Ukrainians are prepared to fight and die for their country because they don't want to be a part of Russia.
If you want to help the family with their efforts in Ukraine, open this link. Scroll down on the webpage and click the yellow "Donate" button.