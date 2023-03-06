Missing Verona teen returned home

Update March 7, 2023
Kamora Pegues is back home, Verona Police confirmed.
Original article below
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are seeking the whereabouts of a missing teenager.
According to the Verona Police Department, 16-year-old Kamora Pegues was last seen on Sunday, March 5 at approximately 1:30 p.m. in Verona. Police did not provide a more-specific location.
Police also described her as a runaway.
She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Her hair is red.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Verona Police Department at 662-869-2911.