 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Missing Verona teen returned home

  • Updated
  • 0
Verona Police Department patrol vehicle

Verona Police Department, Mississippi. Photo Date: April 11, 2022.

Update March 7, 2023

Kamora Pegues is back home, Verona Police confirmed.

Original article below

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are seeking the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

According to the Verona Police Department, 16-year-old Kamora Pegues was last seen on Sunday, March 5 at approximately 1:30 p.m. in Verona. Police did not provide a more-specific location.

Police also described her as a runaway.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Her hair is red.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Verona Police Department at 662-869-2911.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you