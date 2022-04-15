Missing Union County teen returns home

Update April 15, 1:07 p.m.
The sheriff said Rakestraw has returned home.
Original article below
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Union County authorities hope someone can help locate a missing teenager.
According to Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards, 13-year-old Teddi Rose Rakestraw left her home sometime between midnight and sunrise Friday, April 15.
She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black leggings.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Department at 662-534-1941.