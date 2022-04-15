 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including
the following areas, in East Arkansas, Lee AR and Phillips. In
North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Saturday through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Missing Union County teen returns home

  • Updated
  • 0

Update April 15, 1:07 p.m.

The sheriff said Rakestraw has returned home.

Original article below

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Union County authorities hope someone can help locate a missing teenager.

According to Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards, 13-year-old Teddi Rose Rakestraw left her home sometime between midnight and sunrise Friday, April 15.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Department at 662-534-1941.

