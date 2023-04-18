 Skip to main content
Missing Tupelo woman found safe

Update April 19, 2:51 p.m.

Christina Johnson has been located and is safe, Tupelo Police said.

Original article below

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman.

Someone last saw Christina Johnson, 45, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday walking away from her home on Eckford Street.

She may have been going to a relative’s home in Stewart, which is approximately 72 miles southwest of Tupelo near Eupora.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or email tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov.

