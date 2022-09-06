Missing Tunica teenager Mashayla Jackson found safe

Update Sept. 7, 2022
This alert has been canceled. Jackson has been located and is safe.
Original article below
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An Endangered/Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl from Tunica.
Mashayla Jackson was last seen on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6 on Park Drive in Tunica.
She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and wears her hair in braids.
Jackson was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki pants and green shoes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department at 662-363-1411.