Missing Tunica teenager Mashayla Jackson found safe

Update Sept. 7, 2022

This alert has been canceled. Jackson has been located and is safe.

Original article below

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An Endangered/Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl from Tunica.

Mashayla Jackson was last seen on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6 on Park Drive in Tunica.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and wears her hair in braids.

Jackson was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki pants and green shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department at 662-363-1411.

