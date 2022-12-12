Missing Russellville man found

Dec. 12, 4:42 p.m.
ALEA canceled this alert late Monday afternoon but provided no more information about his discovery.
Original article below
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WTVA) - Police in Russellville are asking the public for help locating a missing man.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 44-year-old Brady Allen Thornton was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 11 at approximately 9 p.m. leaving his home in Russellville. ALEA did not provide an address.
Thornton is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and blonde or strawberry-colored hair.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Russellville Police Department at 256-332-2230.