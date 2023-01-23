Missing Louisville teenager found safe

Update Jan. 24, 11:32 a.m.
According to the Winston County Sheriff’s Office, Harrell has been found and is safe.
Original article below
JACKSON, Miss (WTVA) -- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old William Henry Harrell of Louisville.
Harrell is five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen Monday, January 23, 2023, wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and white socks with no shoes at about 7:30 a.m. in Winston county, walking south on Yarbrough Carter Road.
Family members say Harrell suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of William Henry Harrell, contact Winston County Sheriff's Department at 662-773-5881.