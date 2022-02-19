Missing Louisville man found dead in Jackson

Update Feb. 21, 9:43 a.m.
According to the Winston County Sheriff's Office, police in Jackson found Gray dead on Monday, Feb. 14. His death was deemed a suicide.
However, it wasn't until after the state issued a Silver Alert that Jackson police contacted local authorities.
Original article below
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Saturday night for a missing man from Louisville.
Someone last saw Jerry Maurice Gray, 42, on February 14 about 11:30 p.m. walking on North State Street in Jackson.
Gray stands 6-feet-tall and weighs 240 pounds.
His family said he suffers from a medical condition that may affect his judgment.
You are asked to call the Winston County Sheriff's Department at 662-773-5881 if you know where Gray is.