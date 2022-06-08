 Skip to main content
Missing Grenada woman found safe

Maggie Forrest McNeal

Maggie Forrest McNeal, Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Update 11:41 a.m. June 8, 2022

McNeal has been found and is safe, according to the state.

Original article below

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Silver Alert is active for a missing Grenada woman.

Maggie Forrest McNeal, 85, was last seen on Wednesday, June 8 at approximately 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of Poplar Street.

She was walking in an unknown direction in Grenada County.

She was wearing a pink or blue shirt, a gray skirt and flat shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grenada Police Department at 662-226-1211.

