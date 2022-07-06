Missing Chickasaw County man found safe

Update July 6, 2022, 3:33 p.m.
James Pickens has been located.
Chickasaw County EMA Director Linda Griffin said he's safe but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
She said Pickens was found about 500 yards from his home.
Original article below
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The family of an elderly man in Chickasaw County is asking the public for help locating their loved one.
Chickasaw County EMA Director Linda Griffin said 71-year-old James Pickens walked away from his home Wednesday morning, July 6 at 2159 Highway 32 Extended. This is west of Okolona.
He is 6 feet tall, has no hair, last seen wearing light-colored blue jeans, a gray long sleeved shirt and gray tennis shoes.
He was last seen at 5:30 a.m. It's believed he left on foot but not confirmed.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office at 662-456-9411.