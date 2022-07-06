 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values above 110. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected.

* WHERE...The entire Mid-South.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Thursday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM Thursday to
midnight CDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Missing Chickasaw County man found safe

  • Updated
  • 0
James Willie Pickens

James Willie Pickens

Update July 6, 2022, 3:33 p.m.

James Pickens has been located.

Chickasaw County EMA Director Linda Griffin said he's safe but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

She said Pickens was found about 500 yards from his home.

Original article below

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The family of an elderly man in Chickasaw County is asking the public for help locating their loved one.

Chickasaw County EMA Director Linda Griffin said 71-year-old James Pickens walked away from his home Wednesday morning, July 6 at 2159 Highway 32 Extended. This is west of Okolona.

He is 6 feet tall, has no hair, last seen wearing light-colored blue jeans, a gray long sleeved shirt and gray tennis shoes.

He was last seen at 5:30 a.m. It's believed he left on foot but not confirmed.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office at 662-456-9411.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

