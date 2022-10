HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A missing Chickasaw County man was found dead over the weekend.

Chief Investigator Alberto Davis of the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department said a blue SUV was found on Saturday, Oct. 22 in a wooded area along County Road 416.

Carter Bliven was found dead in the wreck, not far from his home.

He was found one day after his 22nd birthday.

The state had issued a Silver Alert two days prior to his discovery.