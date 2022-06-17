Missing Booneville man found safe

Update 2:17 p.m. June 17
Oikion has been located and is safe, Tupelo police confirmed.
Original article below
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Booneville man.
According to the Tupelo Police Department, 55-year-old Larry Oikion was last seen Thursday night, June 16.
He is white, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 248 pounds.
He was last seen at approximately 10:00 leaving the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after he was dropped off by family for treatment.
He was wearing a dark green shirt, black pants, black shoes, a beige hat and glasses.
He suffers from mental and physical issues, according to police.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491.