Missing Booneville man found safe

  • Updated
Larry Oikion

Update 2:17 p.m. June 17

Oikion has been located and is safe, Tupelo police confirmed.

Original article below

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Booneville man.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, 55-year-old Larry Oikion was last seen Thursday night, June 16.

He is white, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 248 pounds.

He was last seen at approximately 10:00 leaving the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after he was dropped off by family for treatment.

He was wearing a dark green shirt, black pants, black shoes, a beige hat and glasses.

He suffers from mental and physical issues, according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491.

