Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe

UPDATE January 16, 2023 5:40 p.m. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says Glaspie was found safe in Panola County.
PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County.
Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office.
She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license plate number is DBR8609. She was traveling east on Highway 32.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 662-412-5000.