Missing Alcorn County teens found safe

Update July 25, 1:02 p.m.
Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said the teenagers have been found and are safe.
Original article below
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Alcorn County are asking the public for help locating two teenagers.
The teenagers are Danny Seals, 17, and Summer Blades, 16.
They were last seen driving a silver Toyota 4-Runner Saturday night, July 23 in Corinth.
The SUV was seen at approximately 10:15 at a gas station along Highway 72.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at 662-286-5521.