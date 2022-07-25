 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Missing Alcorn County teens found safe

  • Updated
  • 0
Search on for man accused of killing co-worker at dirt pit

Credit: MGN Online

Update July 25, 1:02 p.m.

Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said the teenagers have been found and are safe.

Original article below

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Alcorn County are asking the public for help locating two teenagers.

The teenagers are Danny Seals, 17, and Summer Blades, 16.

They were last seen driving a silver Toyota 4-Runner Saturday night, July 23 in Corinth.

The SUV was seen at approximately 10:15 at a gas station along Highway 72.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at 662-286-5521.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you