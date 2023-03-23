Missing Alcorn County man's family has yet to give up their search for him

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Wade Davis is a 78-year-old man who went missing June of last year.
It's been nine months since an Alcorn County man was reported missing and family members are doing all that they can to find him.
When we last talked to Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell, he said Davis disappeared while walking his dog the morning of June 22nd.
When talking to Sheriff Caldwell today he said the sheriff's department does not have any updates right now. He did say they finally purchased some drones with the help of the community. They were able to use those to fly over areas they may have missed but they still did not find Davis.
Since yesterday marked 9 months since Davis went missing his daughter, Sharon Clemmer made a post on social media. Her post was about the reward of$5,000 if he is found. The post also mentioned that if anyone knows about his whereabouts to please inform them or the sheriff's department.
The family has been working with searcher that has been still helping since the search started. His name is Bobby White and he is an EMA. Clemmer speaks highly of him throughout this search.
"You got that one person that stays with you that says we're gonna find him and um he hasn't stopped. We're out there weekly," says Clemmer.
All the family want is answers. They all have one goal and that is to find their loved one. Clemmer talks about how this process is for her.
"The thing that makes it bearable is God and He is our strength and I mean without him this would be hard actually almost impossible," says Clemmer.
So, if you know anything about Davis' whereabouts do not hesitate to call Alcorn County Sheriff Department.
The family says their main goal is that if someone knows something to please come forward.