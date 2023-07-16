Missing Alabama woman 'Carlee Russell' found alive and safe

HOOVER, Ala. (WTVA) - Carlee Russell has been found alive and safe, according to Hoover Police, WVTM reports.
The Hoover 911 Center received a call at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, July 15, that 25-year-old Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell had returned home to her residence.
Hoover Fire medics responded to the scene to assess Carlee and transported her to a local hospital for evaluation.
Russell was reported missing Thursday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing person advisory for her Friday.
Police say the Hoover 911 Center received a call from the 25-year-old around 9:30 p.m. Thursday as she returned home from work. She reported seeing a toddler walking on the side of I-459 South near mile marker 11.