Miss Mississippi visits students in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Some local students got a special visit today from Miss Mississippi 2022.
Emmie Perkins is in the middle of a statewide tour visiting schools in all 82 counties in Mississippi. Today she stopped at Joyner Elementary in Tupelo to talk with kids there about the impact music can have.
"Music is Medicine brings music and the arts to hospitals, nursing homes, and school systems across the state of Mississippi and then also nationwide," said Perkins.
Miss Mississippi said her message is meant to remind kids they too can reach their goals.
Perkins will be the special guest Emcee at the 2023 Miss Tupelo competition on Saturday, January 7th.
It will be at the Tupelo Civic Auditorium at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets are $10 at the door.