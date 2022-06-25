Miss Mississippi crowned in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WTVA) — A student at Mississippi State University won the Miss Mississippi title Saturday night in Vicksburg.
Miss MSU Emmie Perkins walked away with the title.
She's a Hattiesburg native, but it's clear her heart is in Starkville.
"I'm a Kappa Delta at Mississippi State University, so I have a wonderful sisterhood," said Perkins in an interview after the competition. "I'm a public relations major, so I love my university. I love my Bulldogs.
"We might not have gone to Omaha this year, but maybe next year," she added.
However, Perkins did say she is supporting Ole Miss in this year's College World Series.
The college student will now represent Mississippi in the next Miss America competition.