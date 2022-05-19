Milwaukee Tool breaks ground on new facility in Grenada

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Milwaukee Tool held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday morning for its new facility in Grenada County.
The company is investing $60 million to make the project happen.
The company is creating 1,200 jobs, of which 800 will be at the new facility in Grenada and 400 will be at the company’s locations across Mississippi.
According to the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA), the company will have more than 5,000 employees in Mississippi.
The facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
MDA Chief Economic Development Officer Bill Cork said the company will be one of the largest employers in the state following the project’s completion.
The company already has facilities in Clinton, Greenwood, Jackson and Olive Branch.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann called the expansion “monumental.”
State Rep. Tracey Rosebud, D-Tutwiler, said the project will help the entire region.
Rosebud represents District 30 which encompasses Bolivar, Quitman, Sunflower and Tallahatchie counties.
"I think historically it will change the landscape of Grenada for years to come,” Grenada Tourism Director Gary Worsham said. “It will change the lives of families, and help us grow to a level we never thought possible."
Mississippi USDA Rural Development Executive Director Lee Jones said, “Seeing this event today is a testament to the collaboration and the will that the people in this community have for growth and opportunity."