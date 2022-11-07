Military jet crashed in Lowndes County; pilot ejected safely

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A military jet crashed Monday afternoon in Lowndes County.
According to a Columbus Air Force Base (CAFB) statement, a T-38C Talon jet [jet trainer] experienced an “in-flight emergency” at 1 p.m.
The CAFB described the incident as a “mishap” but provided no more details about what happened or the cause.
The crash happened near Whispering Pines Road. The site is approximately 10 miles south of Columbus.
The CAFB reported no deaths, but said the pilot was taken to the hospital.
14th Flying Training Wing Vice Commander Col. Jeremy Bergin said the pilot ejected safely.
Note: The CAFB first identified the jet model as T-38A but later confirmed it's a T-38C model.