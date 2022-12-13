 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS,
Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie,
Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee,
Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms along a slow moving cold front will
bring a prolonged period of rainfall beginning tonight and
continuing through Wednesday evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Mike Leach leaves behind legacy at MSU and across college football

  • Updated
  • 0
Mike Leach

Mike Leach. Photo Date: 9/26/2021. Credit: Spirit Media Network / YouTube.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mike Leach greatly impacted Mississippi State and college football in general.

His first game as MSU head coach was a record breaking victory over LSU in 2020. His last game was an Egg Bowl victory over Ole Miss in November.

The news of his passing has shocked the MSU community and the nation.

"It's sad all over campus and it has been the singular topic of conversation," MSU Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter said.

Some fans went to Davis Wade Stadium to offer their condolences. Someone even put up a maroon pirate flag, in reference to Leach’s “Pirate” nickname.

Everyone liked Leach, Salter said, even Ole Miss fans.

Salter said Leach changed the football culture at MSU when he brought his unique personality and "Air Raid" offense to Starkville.

"The Auburn game [2021], where he engineered the biggest comeback in Mississippi State University football history, was evidence of when the Air Raid was jamming. No lead was safe."

And his personality made him approachable.

"I watched him with children and with people with special needs, and the kindness and the patience he had in dealing with them was something that endeared him to friend and foe alike."

Tags

Reporter

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you