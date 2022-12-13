Mike Leach leaves behind legacy at MSU and across college football

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mike Leach greatly impacted Mississippi State and college football in general.

His first game as MSU head coach was a record breaking victory over LSU in 2020. His last game was an Egg Bowl victory over Ole Miss in November.

The news of his passing has shocked the MSU community and the nation.

"It's sad all over campus and it has been the singular topic of conversation," MSU Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter said.

Some fans went to Davis Wade Stadium to offer their condolences. Someone even put up a maroon pirate flag, in reference to Leach’s “Pirate” nickname.

Everyone liked Leach, Salter said, even Ole Miss fans.

Salter said Leach changed the football culture at MSU when he brought his unique personality and "Air Raid" offense to Starkville.

"The Auburn game [2021], where he engineered the biggest comeback in Mississippi State University football history, was evidence of when the Air Raid was jamming. No lead was safe."

And his personality made him approachable.

"I watched him with children and with people with special needs, and the kindness and the patience he had in dealing with them was something that endeared him to friend and foe alike."