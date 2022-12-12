Mike Leach hospitalization shakes MSU community

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The hospitalization of Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach has shaken the sports community.

Leach remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

"These are dark days at Mississippi State,” beat writer and author Steve Robertson said. “You work your whole career and you never think you'll have to cover a story quite like this one.”

Leach and the Bulldogs are coming off an Egg Bowl victory and have been preparing to play Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

“It just goes to show how you never know what's going to happen in life and how precious it really all is because you know Mike Leach in many ways kind of typifies what Mississippi State stands for.”

He continued, “The main thing I would want to say is that Mike Leach is a national treasure. And if this is the end of the ride — and I think it probably is — what an absolute amazing blessing that Mississippi State fans got to call Mike Leach their coach for three seasons. And he got to go out a winner. You know, it's like if he never coaches another game the last enduring image of Mike Leach as a college football coach is walking off the field at Oxford with a Golden Egg Trophy in his possession. That's a pretty amazing thing.”