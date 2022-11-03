 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MHSAA announces school reclassification for 2023-2025

  • 0
Mississippi High School Activities Association, MHSAA

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi High School Activities Association has revealed what sports will look like next school year with seven classifications instead of six.

The governing body for public school athletics announced the classifications and regions for the 2023-2025 seasons, and it could be the biggest change since the MHSAA expanded from five to six classifications.

Here's a look at how football will be reclassified with local teams:

7A

  • Oxford
  • Starkville
  • Tupelo

6A

  • Grenada
  • Saltillo
  • Columbus

5A

  • Corinth
  • Lafayette
  • New Hope
  • Pontotoc
  • West Point

4A

  • Amory
  • IAHS
  • Ripley
  • Shannon
  • Tishomingo County
  • New Albany
  • North Pontotoc
  • South Pontotoc
  • Caledonia
  • Houston
  • Kosciusko
  • Louisville

3A

  • Alcorn Central
  • Belmont
  • Booneville
  • Kossuth
  • Mantachie
  • Winona
  • Aberdeen
  • Choctaw County
  • East Webster
  • Mooreville
  • Nettleton
  • Noxubee County

2A

  • East Union
  • Hamilton
  • Hatley
  • Walnut
  • Bruce
  • Calhoun City
  • Water Valley
  • Eupora

1A

  • Baldwyn
  • Biggersville
  • Thrasher
  • TCPS
  • Falkner
  • H.W. Byers
  • Myrtle
  • Coffeeville
  • Potts Camp
  • Okolona
  • Smithville
  • Vardaman
  • West Lowndes
  • Ethel
  • French Camp
  • Nanih Waiya
  • Noxapater

Tags

Recommended for you