MHSAA announces school reclassification for 2023-2025

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi High School Activities Association has revealed what sports will look like next school year with seven classifications instead of six.
The governing body for public school athletics announced the classifications and regions for the 2023-2025 seasons, and it could be the biggest change since the MHSAA expanded from five to six classifications.
Here's a look at how football will be reclassified with local teams:
7A
- Oxford
- Starkville
- Tupelo
6A
- Grenada
- Saltillo
- Columbus
5A
- Corinth
- Lafayette
- New Hope
- Pontotoc
- West Point
4A
- Amory
- IAHS
- Ripley
- Shannon
- Tishomingo County
- New Albany
- North Pontotoc
- South Pontotoc
- Caledonia
- Houston
- Kosciusko
- Louisville
3A
- Alcorn Central
- Belmont
- Booneville
- Kossuth
- Mantachie
- Winona
- Aberdeen
- Choctaw County
- East Webster
- Mooreville
- Nettleton
- Noxubee County
2A
- East Union
- Hamilton
- Hatley
- Walnut
- Bruce
- Calhoun City
- Water Valley
- Eupora
1A
- Baldwyn
- Biggersville
- Thrasher
- TCPS
- Falkner
- H.W. Byers
- Myrtle
- Coffeeville
- Potts Camp
- Okolona
- Smithville
- Vardaman
- West Lowndes
- Ethel
- French Camp
- Nanih Waiya
- Noxapater