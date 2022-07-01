MHP's Independence Day enforcement period starts Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) will begin its Independence Day holiday enforcement period Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m.
It will end at midnight on Tuesday, July 5.
Troopers will focus on speeding and distracted and impaired driving. They will also make sure drivers are using their seatbelts.
Drivers should also expect to see safety checkpoints.
During the 2021 Independence Day holiday period, MHP investigated 151 crashes, reported two fatalities and made 146 DUI arrests on state and federal highways.