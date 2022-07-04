 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values at or above 105 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Tuesday to 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Heat Advisory will likely be upgraded
to an Excessive Heat Warning later this week, for locations
where heat indices in excess of 110 degrees are expected. Heat
Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be
extended through Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

&&

MHP's Independence Day enforcement period continues Monday

  Updated
  • 0
Mississippi Highway Patrol, MHP

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) began its Independence Day holiday enforcement period on Friday, July 1.

It will end at midnight on Tuesday, July 5.

Troopers will focus on speeding and distracted and impaired driving. They will also make sure drivers are using their seatbelts.

Drivers should also expect to see safety checkpoints.

During the 2021 Independence Day holiday period, MHP investigated 151 crashes, reported two fatalities and made 146 DUI arrests on state and federal highways.

Producer

Kaitlyn is from Saltillo, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Saltillo High School and the University of Mississippi.

