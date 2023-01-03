MHP: Two deaths reported during New Year's weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) reported two fatal crashes during its New Year’s Travel Enforcement Period which began on Dec. 30 and ended on Monday, Jan. 2.
MHP troopers issued 8,037 citations and made 164 DUI arrests.
The two fatal crashes resulted in two deaths. The crashes happened in Neshoba and Yalobusha counties.
The Yalobusha County crash happened on Monday at noon on Interstate 55.
According to state troopers, a northbound Dodge Charger collided with the rear of a northbound Jeep.
This caused the Jeep to cross the median and it collided with two southbound vehicles.
The driver of the Jeep, 75-year-old Dennis Mudbone of Memphis, Tennessee, died.
Medics transported a passenger in one of the southbound vehicles to a hospital for moderate injuries.
The other individuals involved in the crash received no injuries.