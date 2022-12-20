 Skip to main content
MHP sets dates for Christmas, New Year's enforcement periods

Mississippi Highway Patrol, MHP

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Expect to see plenty of state troopers this Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas enforcement period begins on Friday, Dec. 23 and ends on Monday, Dec. 26.

The New Year’s period begins on Friday, Dec. 30 and ends on Monday, Jan. 2.

During these periods, expect to see safety checkpoints as troopers work to remove impaired drivers from the state’s highways.

During last year’s Christmas period, MHP investigated 174 crashes that resulted in one death and made 146 DUI arrests.

MHP investigated 178 crashes that resulted in two deaths and made 279 DUI arrests at the beginning of the year.

