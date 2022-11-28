 Skip to main content
MHP reported six deaths during Thanksgiving holiday period

Mississippi Highway Patrol, MHP

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP). Photo Date: Nov. 23, 2022.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers investigated six fatal crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday period, which began on Wednesday and ended on Sunday.

The six crashes happened in Stone, Scott, Leake, Rankin, Clarke and Marshall counties and resulted in six deaths.

Shaniqueva Bush, 24, of Kosciusko, died in the Leake County crash which was reported shortly after midnight on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), she was driving north on Highway 35 when her vehicle ran off the road and collided with a tree.

In total, troopers issued 9,179 citations and made 172 DUI arrests.

During the same period in 2021, MHP investigated five fatalities, issued 9,922 citations and made 158 DUI arrests.

